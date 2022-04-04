Yandex metrika counter

Bread prices rise sharply in Greece

Bread prices rose sharply in Greece, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

Some types of bakery products increased by almost 40% due to the rise in the price of flour and electricity.

Raising prices started somewhere in September.Tthere is a big increase in prices for everything. The last time it was about 10% about half a month ago. It started with a rise in prices for gasoline and natural gas, for transportation, and gradually everything grew.


