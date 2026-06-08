US refuses entry to Somali referee linked to FIFA ahead of 2026 World Cup

US refuses entry to Somali referee linked to FIFA ahead of 2026 World Cup

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Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was reportedly refused entry into the United States over the weekend, according to local and social media reports, shortly before he was scheduled to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite being selected by FIFA to oversee matches at the tournament, Artan reportedly faced difficulties obtaining a visa, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

The Somali embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, said on Friday that it had facilitated Artan’s travel on a diplomatic passport, according to reports circulating on social media.

Artan was travelling from Istanbul to Miami on Saturday to attend a FIFA seminar for match officials ahead of the World Cup.

However, he was reportedly denied entry upon arrival in the US for unknown reasons and was returned to Istanbul on Sunday.

Local media reported that the Head of Referees at the Somalia Football Association had formally contacted FIFA regarding the incident.

FIFA reportedly acknowledged the matter and said it would respond as soon as possible.

No official statement has been issued by FIFA, Somali authorities, or US officials.

However, Ciise Aden Abshir, a senior advisor to Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports and a former national team captain, told AFP that "Omar Artan is among Africa's most respected referees and deserves the support of the entire football community."

"Denying him entry to the United States and preventing him from officiating scheduled matches harms not only him personally but also undermines football's commitment to fairness, merit, and the spirit of fair play," Abshir added.

Artan was recently named Africa’s Best Referee for 2025 at the CAF Awards in Rabat, Morocco, organised by the Confederation of African Football.

He was set to become the first Somali referee selected to officiate at a FIFA World Cup.

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud praised Artan in April for achieving a historic milestone.

"I commend the effort, professionalism, and integrity shown by referee Omar, as he has become a symbol of inspiration for the new generation of Somalis," said Mohamud.

A proclamation issued by US President Donald Trump on June 4, 2025, fully restricts the entry of Somali nationals into the country, stating the following:

“The entry into the United States of nationals of Somalia as immigrants and nonimmigrants is hereby fully suspended.”

In November last year, Trump terminated temporary deportation protections for Somalis living in Minnesota, accelerating the end of a programme that began in 1991.

News.Az