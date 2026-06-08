Apple debuts latest version of Siri

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At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, the company unveiled a major Apple Intelligence update that introduces a redesigned Siri experience across its platforms.

Apple's refreshed voice assistant will henceforth be known as Siri AI. It will come with its own app, a fresh design, Visual Intelligence and a slew of new customization options when it comes to picking a voice, News.Az reports, citing Cnet.

"Siri is now a profoundly more capable assistant that helps you find what you need and gets more done," said Mike Rockwell, who was formerly the company's Vision Pro chief, but has more recently led the company's effort to bring Siri up to scratch for the AI era. "It's also more conversational, so you can go back and forth like never before, and get detailed, engaging answers," he added.

This Siri revamp is actually take two for Apple. The company first announced Siri 2.0 back in 2024 alongside the launch of Apple Intelligence. But this new version of the voice assistant, imbued with AI, suffered delay after delay. Just last month, Apple agreed to pay $250 million to settle several legal complaints alleging that it misled people about the iPhone's capabilities.

It's no surprise that the revamped Siri has finally arrived just at the moment of Tim Cook's last WWDC as CEO of Apple. Unveiling the original Siri back in 2011 was one of the first things Cook did when he stepped into the top role. It makes perfect sense that he'd want the long-promised upgrade to Siri to see the light of day before his departure, and close out his tenure by closing what would otherwise be an unfinished chapter.

News.Az