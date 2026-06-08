Azerbaijan and Vietnam strengthen judicial and prosecutorial ties

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On June 8, Farhad Abdullayev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court, met with a Vietnamese delegation led by Prosecutor General Nguyen Tien.

During the meeting, Chairman Abdullayev highlighted the successful development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam. He emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral ties across various sectors, noting that legal cooperation and the mutual exchange of experience play a vital role in advancing interstate relations, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Abdullayev provided the delegation with extensive information on legal reforms implemented in Azerbaijan to ensure the rule of law and protect human rights and freedoms. He also detailed the mechanisms of constitutional review, the core operational activities of the Constitutional Court, and its decision-making procedures.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Prosecutor General Nguyen Tien voiced his satisfaction with the growing ties between Vietnam and Azerbaijan. He emphasized that expanding collaboration in the judicial and prosecutorial spheres aligns with mutual interests, adding that future institutional exchanges and joint initiatives would significantly benefit the legal systems of both nations.

The two sides also exchanged views on the development of constitutional justice, international legal cooperation, and other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of gifts.

News.Az