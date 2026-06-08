6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes off northwestern coast of Cuba

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According to the United States Geological Survey, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the northwestern coast of Cuba on Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed that they also felt the shaking in their office very briefly. The NWS also confirmed there is no threat of a tsunami from this earthquake, News.Az reports, citing WCTV.

A seismograph on Florida State University’s campus captured the moment the earthquake rippled through Tallahassee and the Panhandle.

News.Az