Bolt, Stellantis, and Pony.ai team up for robotaxi pilot

Bolt, Stellantis, and Pony.ai team up for robotaxi pilot

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Estonian ride-hailing giant Bolt is diving headfirst into the self-driving race. The platform has partnered with automotive giant Stellantis and Chinese robotaxi pioneer Pony.ai to launch its first-ever autonomous mobility pilot program in Luxembourg.

The alliance lands on the heels of a massive joint declaration where 18 European Union member states signed off on large-scale, cross-border testing for autonomous vehicles under the European Automotive Action Plan. The move marks an aggressive push to keep pace with global autonomous developments, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The joint pilot is explicitly designed to test how self-driving fleets handle complex European road ecosystems. The operational breakdown includes:



The Fleet: Stellantis will supply mid-size vans built on its specialized L4-Ready platform—vehicles engineered to support Level 4 autonomy, where the car handles all driving tasks under specific conditions.

The Tech: Pony.ai will integrate its autonomous driving software and hardware stacks into the vehicles.

The Deployment: Bolt will manage the ride-sharing logistics and framework to prepare the system for consumer-facing deployment.

The ultimate goal for the three companies is to clear all safety, performance, and regulatory hurdles to achieve true, completely driverless operational readiness by the time the pilot concludes.

A High-Stakes European Race

Europe’s autonomous vehicle landscape is rapidly turning into a crowded battlefield. While US and Chinese robotaxis have dominated early commercial headlines, legacy heavyweights are fighting back.

The Competition: Bolt and Stellantis are entering a territory where industry giants like Tesla and Mercedes-Benz, alongside ride-hailing powerhouse Uber, are simultaneously ramping up multi-million dollar efforts to launch mainstream self-driving services across the EU.

News.Az