Breaking : Israel destroys Khamenei's plane

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The Israeli Air Force carried out a targeted strike overnight, destroying an aircraft used by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, an IDF spokesperson said.

The IDF stated that the plane was used by Khamenei, senior Iranian officials, and military personnel for procurement operations and managing relations with allied states, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The spokesperson added that the strike hampers the Iranian leadership’s ability to coordinate with allies, advance military capabilities, and recover from operational disruptions, dealing a significant blow to the Iranian regime’s military coordination.

News.Az