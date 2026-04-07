BREAKING: Trump warns “a civilization will die tonight”

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

The US president emphasized that while he does not want such a catastrophe, it “probably will” occur, News.Az reports.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added: “We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

News.Az