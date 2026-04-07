BREAKING : US AI war drone crashes seconds after takeoff attemp

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A prototype of the General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) YFQ-42A Dark Merlin Collaborative Combat Aircraft has crashed during a test operation in California, prompting a temporary pause in flight testing and an ongoing investigation.

The unmanned aircraft reportedly went down shortly after take-off from Gray Butte Airport near Palmdale, a company-owned testing site in the desert region of the state, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

GA-ASI confirmed the incident and said no injuries were reported. The company also stated that flight operations have been temporarily suspended while investigators work to determine the cause.

According to early reports, the mishap took place during the take-off phase of a test flight on April 6, 2025. At this stage, little additional detail is known about what led to the crash.

The aircraft involved is part of the YFQ-42A Dark Merlin program, one of several production-representative prototypes being tested under the U.S. Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) initiative.

GA-ASI said it has begun a formal investigation into the incident and is following standard safety and data review procedures.

The company emphasized that it is too early to determine the cause and warned against speculation until analysis of flight data and wreckage is complete.

A company spokesperson stressed that safety systems and operational safeguards functioned as intended and confirmed that all personnel remained safe.

The YFQ-42A is part of the U.S. Air Force’s effort to develop semi-autonomous combat aircraft capable of supporting manned fighters in future missions.

These Collaborative Combat Aircraft are designed to perform tasks such as taxiing, take-off, waypoint navigation, and landing with varying levels of autonomous control.

The program includes multiple competing platforms, including designs from other major defense contractors, as the Air Force tests different autonomy systems and operational concepts.

The crash comes at a sensitive stage in the U.S. military’s push toward next-generation unmanned systems, where reliability, autonomy software integration, and safe flight performance remain key priorities.

GA-ASI said testing will resume only after the investigation is complete and it is deemed safe to proceed.

News.Az