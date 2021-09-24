Yandex metrika counter

Brent crude oil surpasses $78 per barrel, first time since October 2018

The price of Brent crude oil futures contract with November delivery rose by 0.99% and reached $78.01 per barrel on London’s ICE, TASS reports.

As of 19:38 Moscow time, growth slowed down, the price of Brent oil reached $78 per barrel (+0.97%).

The last time the price of Brent oil exceeded $78 per barrel was in October 2018.

Meanwhile, WTI crude oil rose by 0.93% to $73.98 per barrel.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

