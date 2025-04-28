BRICS foreign ministers to convene on crisis response, summit preparations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top diplomats from BRICS member countries are set to convene to discuss strategies for managing global crises and to coordinate preparations for the upcoming summit.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the full-scale meeting of foreign ministers of BRICS member states in Rio de Janeiro on April 28-29, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed earlier that the meeting "would be a great opportunity to hold a substantive and in-depth discussion of pressing issues on the international agenda, ways to resolve crises and conflicts, and the prospects for improving the global governance system with a focus on increasing the role of the countries of the global majority."

The BRICS group has expanded twice since being created in 2006. South Africa joined the four founding nations - Brazil, Russia, India and China - in 2011. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became full BRICS members on January 1, 2024, followed by Indonesia in 2025.

The ministers are expected to discuss the implementation of the agreements reached by the group’s leaders and outline further steps to boost strategic partnership as part of preparations for the 17th BRICS summit, scheduled to be held in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7.

A separate session on the role of the Global South in strengthening multilateralism will involve the foreign ministers of BRICS partner countries.

Participants in the Rio de Janeiro meeting may also touch upon Russia’s initiative to create a BRICS grain exchange, as well as upon the idea of establishing a common platform to trade agricultural products. The initiative to create a BRICS grain exchange was put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the group’s summit in Kazan in October 2024. In addition, the meeting may also address the issue of payment systems.

The ministers will also pay attention to ways to resolve the crises and conflicts that exist in the world, which include instability in the Middle East and tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. Efforts to settle the Ukraine issue are also likely to be discussed.

News.Az