Senior Iranian official calls for Trump’s ouster as key to ending ‘illegal war

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US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth has dismissed a number of senior military figures in the US, including the chief of staff.

Mohsen Rezaee, a senior Iranian official, suggested in a post on X that Donald Trump should be dismissed instead of his generals News.Az reports, citing aljazeera

"They had said Iran’s air defenses had been destroyed. As always, they lied. Perhaps instead of removing military commanders, Trump himself should be removed. We have been preparing for this battle for years, and the surprises continue…" — Mohsen Rezaee, Senior Iranian Official and former IRGC Commander.

News.Az