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IDF strikes Iranian Quds Force facilities in Beirut - VIDEO

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IDF strikes Iranian Quds Force facilities in Beirut - VIDEO
Photo credit: washingtonpost.com

The Israeli Air Force bombed command centers in Beirut belonging to the Quds Force, the extraterritorial wing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to an announcement from the IDF.

The IDF says the command centers belonged to the Qud Force’s Lebanon Corps, which “serves as a liaison between Hezbollah and the Iranian terror regime and supports Hezbollah’s force buildup and military entrenchment,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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In addition, the IDF says it struck in the Lebanese capital two command centers belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad, “which were utilized by the organization’s senior officials for decision-making and coordination with Hezbollah.”

The Israeli Navy also struck a Hezbollah surveillance post, the military adds.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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