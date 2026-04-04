First Lunar Crew in 50 Years Nears the Moon

Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, and Reid Wiseman work together inside the Orion spacecraft on their way to the Moon. NASA

+ ↺ − 16 px

We all had a collective expression of joy at that… We can see the Moon out of the docking hatch right now. It's a beautiful sight.”

— Christina Koch, NASA Astronaut & Mission Specialist, Artemis II (Flight Day 4)

After cancellation of the first outbound trajectory correction burn, the Artemis II crew began preparing the Orion spacecraft’s cabin for the lunar observation period on Monday, April 6, at approximately 2:30 p.m.,News.Az reports, citing NASA. Additionally, crew members have been exercising, practicing medical response procedures, and testing the spacecraft’s emergency communications system in deep space.

The crew is scheduled to begin getting ready for bed soon, and will begin their sleep period around 3 a.m. CDT. The ground team will wake them up to begin Flight Day 4 at 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, April 4.

News.Az