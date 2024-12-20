BRICS is approaching G20 format, Brazilian foreign minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

BRICS countries continue to strengthen their cooperation within the community, with the bloc moving closer to the level of the G20 format, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira stated, News.az reports citing TASS.



"Starting January 1, we will chair BRICS and hold major ministerial meetings," he said in an interview with the newspaper Estado de Minas. "BRICS has achieved significant momentum and is practically approaching the G20."According to the foreign minister, during Brazil's BRICS chairmanship in 2025, the country's leadership plans to organize several important high-level meetings and events, including negotiations between foreign ministers and heads of state.The BRICS group was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, and Ethiopia will officially join the bloc.

News.Az