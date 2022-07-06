Yandex metrika counter

Britain ratifies NATO membership for Finland and Sweden

Foreign Minister of Great Britain Liz Truss signed the instrument of ratification to fast-track NATO membership for Finland and Sweden, the British FM wrote on her Twitter page, News.az reports.

"It will now go to Washington to come into force. Russian aggression is being met with unity and resolve," noted.


