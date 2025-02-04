+ ↺ − 16 px

Brian Murphy, the actor and comedian best known for his role in the 1970s British sitcoms Man About the House and George and Mildred, has died aged 92.

Murphy, who passed away at his home in Kent on Sunday morning, worked closely with theatre director Joan Littlewood throughout his early career, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

More recently, he appeared in episodes of BBC medical drama Holby City, sketch programme The Catherine Tate Show and ITV sitcom Benidorm, as well as comedy show Last of the Summer Wine.

Paying tribute to his "talent and humanity", Murphy's friend and agent Thomas Bowington described him as a "joyful and profoundly good-hearted man".

Born on the Isle of Wight in 1932, Murphy's acting career began in the 1950s when he became a member of the pioneering Theatre Workshop.

Founded by Joan Littlewood and her partner Gerry Raffles, it was dedicated to modernising theatre and reaching working-class audiences.

Murphy performed in many Shakespeare productions directed by Littlewood, and acted in her only feature film, the kitchen sink comedy Sparrows Can't Sing.

He was best known for his role in Man About the House, an ITV sitcom exploring the dynamics of one man and two women flat-sharing in the 1970s.

He went on to star in the spin-off George and Mildred, in which Murphy played a henpecked George Roper opposite fellow Theatre Workshop actress Yootha Joyce as his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Hi-de-Hi! actress Linda Regan, and his two sons.

Ms Regan said: "I was lucky to have in my lifetime found my soulmate. Brian who I will love forever."

News.Az