British Airways flight diverts to Manchester after mid-air emergency

A British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Belfast was forced to make an emergency landing in Manchester on Saturday morning after a “suspected technical issue,” causing a four-hour delay for passengers.

Flight BA1410, operated by an Airbus A319, departed Heathrow at around 8 a.m. before pilots issued an emergency squawk code roughly 30 minutes into the journey. The aircraft circled briefly before landing at Manchester Airport, where emergency services were on standby, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

British Airways described the diversion as a “precaution” and said customers were “looked after” while waiting for a replacement aircraft from Heathrow. Passengers eventually continued their short flight to Belfast around 1 p.m.

The incident follows another technical issue earlier in the week when a Tui flight was diverted to East Midlands Airport after landing on a burst tyre, disrupting operations at the terminal.

News.Az