Quentin Tarantino, Sylvester Stallone team up for 1930s-type series

The six-part series will be set in the 1930s and aims for a highly authentic style, including being filmed entirely in black and white using vintage-era cameras, News.Az reports, citing TMZ.

The story is expected to feature elements such as gangsters, showgirls, boxing and music.

Casting details have not yet been confirmed, though Stallone is said to be working behind the camera rather than acting in the series.

Both Tarantino and Stallone have experience with period settings. Tarantino directed Inglourious Basterds, partly set in 1939, while Stallone portrayed mob figure Frank Nitti in Capone, set during the early 1930s. Stallone also made his directorial debut with Paradise Alley in 1978, a gritty film with gangster-style themes.

While both filmmakers have experimented with black-and-white visuals before, the upcoming project will mark a full commitment to using vintage filming techniques throughout the entire series.