"NATO is paper tiger without US": Trump slams allies

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that without the United States, “NATO is a paper tiger,” and claimed allies declined to join efforts to stop a “nuclear-powered Iran,” News.Az reports.

He added that while the conflict has been “militarily won” with minimal risk to allies, they continue to complain about rising oil prices without contributing to efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump described securing the vital shipping route as a “simple military maneuver” and accused allies of avoiding involvement despite what he characterized as low risk, ending his remarks by calling them “cowards.”