British PM stresses commitment to Ukraine peace but avoids specifics

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed his commitment to securing lasting peace in Ukraine as Britain hosted a virtual meeting with more than 25 political leaders on Saturday morning. However, no detailed or updated defense measures were announced, News.az reports citing BBC.

At the press conference after the virtual meeting, when asked whether any concrete commitments emerged from it, Starmer said the meeting had helped build political and military momentum, with participating countries agreeing to increase collective pressure on Russia. However, he stopped short of disclosing what specific measures would be taken at the "operational phase."

Joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and leaders from Canada, Ukraine, Australia, New Zealand, and the European Union, Starmer urged Russia to "come to the table to negotiate a deal." He also announced plans to host a military meeting next Thursday.

The prime minister reiterated Britain's stance on securing U.S. involvement in Ukraine's future defense, emphasizing that discussions with the United States are ongoing "on a daily basis."

He also suggested that U.S. President Donald Trump is committed to achieving lasting peace in Ukraine, adding that the close relationship between Britain and the U.S. is "the base on which we are planning."

Starmer reaffirmed Britain's willingness to take a leading role in the "coalition of the willing," a post-conflict arrangement that he announced two weeks ago during a London Summit. He said Britain is willing to deploy troops on the ground and aircraft in the sky. However, he did not specify how other nations would contribute to the coalition.

He also told reporters that leaders at the meeting had discussed tightening sanctions on Russia, including potential measures to freeze Russian assets in the future.

News.Az