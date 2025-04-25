Britons could see airport protests as anti-tourism groups escalate actions

Protesters fill the streets of Palma de Mallorca, in a march against the impact of tourism on residents (Photo: Francisco Ubilla/Reuters)

Anti-tourism activists have warned of potential surprise “shock” protests across Europe this summer, and have not ruled out staging demonstrations at airports to target holidaymakers.

Eighteen protest groups from Spain, France, Italy and Portugal are meeting at a three-day conference in Barcelona to discuss anti-tourist action this summer, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Southern European Network against Touristification, the alliance of protest groups, met to “design joint strategies and actions in the struggle against touristification”.

They warned that a series of co-ordinated demonstrations would take place in cities and holiday resorts across the continent on 15 June.

On Sunday, protesters will stage a demonstration outside Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia, Antoní Gaudí’s unfinished temple.

Daniel Pardo, who organised the conference, told journalists at a press conference on Friday: “[Protests at airports] are a possibility but it will be up to each group in each area to decide what action they want to take.”

Groups from Bilbao, Cantabria, the Canary Islands, San Sebastián, Ibiza, Barcelona, Pamplona, Valencia and Mallorca in Spain; Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rimini and Venice in Italy; Lisbon in Portugal; Marseille in France; and the Pyrenees took part in the protest conference.

News.Az