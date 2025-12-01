Broncos edge Commanders in OT for ninth straight win

After Denver’s RJ Harvey scored a touchdown on the opening drive of overtime, Mariota marched the Commanders downfield, helped by a fourth-and-6 pass-interference flag. Facing fourth-and-goal from the 3, Mariota found Terry McLaurin for a touchdown, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn opted to go for two, and Mariota had an open target, but Bonitto leaped and deflected the throw.

“I knew he was buying time,” Bonitto said. “I was just trying to make it hard for him to throw the ball, and I ended up knocking it down and we ended up winning the game.”

Bo Nix threw for 321 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the AFC West–leading Broncos (10-2), who now have eight wins in one-score contests. Head coach Sean Payton spent the week emphasizing the importance of earning a first-round playoff bye, and Denver remained tied with New England for the AFC’s best record.

“We didn’t escape. We won,” Payton said. “The journey of a good team’s season involves games like this. And then you believe you can do it again.”

Washington, meanwhile, suffered its second straight overtime defeat, extending its losing streak to seven. Making his sixth start in place of the injured Jayden Daniels, Mariota threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

“We’re going in the right direction,” Mariota said. “It’s not exactly where we want to be, but if we keep stacking good weeks of practice, I think it sets a strong foundation for what’s ahead.”

One of his touchdown passes was an acrobatic, one-handed grab by Treylon Burks, who leaped in the corner of the end zone over cornerback Riley Moss.

The Commanders (3-9) showed defensive improvement for the second week since Quinn took over play-calling duties from coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

“I was pleased with the run game — this is a team that’s been able to get on the edge, which is something we haven’t done as well,” Quinn said. “There was progress, certainly in the run game, and plenty of room to grow. Hate the outcome, but I love the fight.”

Washington leaned heavily on tight end Zach Ertz, who recorded 10 receptions for 106 yards and surpassed Shannon Sharpe for the fifth-most catches by a tight end in NFL history. McLaurin contributed seven receptions for 96 yards.

Although Denver logged only two sacks, its pass rush consistently pressured Mariota and forced a poor interception early in the second quarter, hauled in by Dre Greenlaw.

Still, Mariota delivered late, guiding an 18-play, 71-yard drive that set up Jake Moody’s 32-yard field goal to tie the game at the end of regulation. It was Moody’s first appearance for Washington.

For Nix, an uneven outing ultimately led to the desired result.

After Denver scored just six points on its first three drives, Nix settled in and delivered an acrobatic strike to Courtland Sutton for an 11-yard touchdown right before halftime, avoiding a sack just long enough to release the ball.

“I was honestly a little bit close to being down, but stayed up just long enough,” Nix said. “(Sutton) did a great job of starting on the other side of the field and ran all the way to the other side. He scrambled with me and in a game like that — we literally talk about a game of inches, but it really is. It comes down to an inch or two every once in awhile.”

The fourth quarter opened with Nix throwing an interception to Bobby Wagner that led to a Washington field goal. The Broncos punted on their final three possessions of regulation, and the Commanders finally took advantage.

Quinn said there was never a doubt the team would go for two in overtime, declaring it a “game you love to be a part of — two teams absolutely going at it, throwing punches back and forth.”

What’s next

Broncos: At Las Vegas on Sunday.

Commanders: At Minnesota on Sunday.