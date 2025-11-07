Broncos’ defense holds firm in 10-7 win over Raiders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denver’s defense came up big for the Broncos in a 10-7 victory over the struggling Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, sacking Geno Smith six times to compensate for inconsistent performances on offense and special teams, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The Broncos (8-2) hold the league’s best record, but they didn’t look dominant on a windy night in the Rocky Mountains, barely outplaying the Raiders (2-7), who recently traded top receiver Jakobi Meyers. The win marked Denver’s seventh straight overall victory and extended their NFL-best home winning streak to 10.

Wil Lutz’s 32-yard field goal with 5 seconds left in the third quarter broke a 7-7 tie, following J.L. Skinner’s block of AJ Cole’s punt, which set up Denver at the Las Vegas 12-yard line. Despite losing 2 yards on three plays, Lutz converted the kick, after missing a 59-yard attempt earlier in the third quarter, giving the Broncos their first lead.

Cornerback Kyu Blue Kelly intercepted a pass late, setting up the Raiders at Denver’s 45-yard line, but Daniel Carlson’s 48-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide right with 4:26 remaining. Denver then ran out the clock, taking kneel-downs inside the Raiders’ 20-yard line after Las Vegas used all their timeouts.

Thursday night was a defensive battle, with both teams struggling offensively amid a steady stream of injuries. Denver trailed 7-0 after the first quarter when Ashton Jeanty scored on a 4-yard touchdown run. The Broncos finally reached a first down on their fifth possession, with J.K. Dobbins rushing for 13 yards. Four plays later, Bo Nix connected with Troy Franklin for an 11-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7.

Denver gained 116 yards in the first half, two more than Las Vegas, and their defense recorded five first-half sacks, bringing the season total to 46 — the most through 10 games by any team since at least 1990. Special teams miscues continued, with rookie Jeremy Crawshaw shanking three punts in the first half, though Skinner’s blocked punt provided a crucial momentum swing.

Injuries:

Raiders: S Lonnie Johnson activated prior to kickoff; RG Jackson Powers-Johnson left in the second quarter with a leg injury; LG Dylan Parham sprained an ankle; S Tristin McCollum evaluated for concussion; QB Geno Smith limping with left quad wrapped late in the game.

Broncos: RG Quinn Meinerz left with illness in third quarter; CB Pat Surtain II missed second straight game (strained pectoral); WR/kick returner Marvin Mims Jr. out (concussion protocol); LB Karene Reid injured hamstring; OLB Jonah Elliss pulled hamstring.

Up Next:

Raiders: Host Dallas on Monday, Nov. 17

Broncos: Host Kansas City on Nov. 16

