BTC pipeline transports about 4.4 bln barrels of crude oil since its commissioning

Since the BTC pipeline's inception in June 2006, it has transported approximately 4.4 billion barrels (about 583 million tons) of crude oil to global markets by the end of September 2024,.

This monumental volume was loaded onto 5,786 tankers over the years, News.Az reports, citing bp Azerbaijan.In the first three quarters of 2024, BTC Co. spent $104 million in operating expenditure and $28 million in capital expenditure.In the first three quarters of the year, about 165 million barrels (22 million tonnes) of BTC-exported crude oil was lifted at Ceyhan and loaded on 229 tankers.The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of Caspian regional crude oil and condensate (Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, other SOCAR volumes produced in Azerbaijan) continue to be transported via BTC.

