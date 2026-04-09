BTS kicks off $1bn world tour despite heavy rain

The band, and their fans, were drenched by heavy downpours throughout the open-air show, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

"It's raining like crazy," said V, splashing through puddles on the giant, 360-degree stage. Suga likened the venue to "a water park", while Jimin said the conditions had left him "frustrated and stressed". "But that's not what's important," he told the audience. "What's important is that you're here with us."

The group gave it their all despite the weather, delivering a high-octane, pulse-quickening, complete with a 23-song setlist.

After a four-year hiatus, during which the band's members completed mandatory military service, BTS were fully re-energised and clearly happy to be back on stage.

V even made a feature of the persistent precipitation, lying down on the rain-soaked stage and pretending to do the breast stroke, while performing an impromptu version of the band's comeback single, Swim.

"Watch out!" said the band's leader RM, who recently sustained an ankle injury during rehearsals. "You might get hurt like me."