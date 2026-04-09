BTS kicks off $1bn world tour despite heavy rain
BTS faced harsh weather conditions as they kicked off their marathon world tour at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.
The band, and their fans, were drenched by heavy downpours throughout the open-air show, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
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"It's raining like crazy," said V, splashing through puddles on the giant, 360-degree stage. Suga likened the venue to "a water park", while Jimin said the conditions had left him "frustrated and stressed". "But that's not what's important," he told the audience. "What's important is that you're here with us."
The group gave it their all despite the weather, delivering a high-octane, pulse-quickening, complete with a 23-song setlist.
After a four-year hiatus, during which the band's members completed mandatory military service, BTS were fully re-energised and clearly happy to be back on stage.
V even made a feature of the persistent precipitation, lying down on the rain-soaked stage and pretending to do the breast stroke, while performing an impromptu version of the band's comeback single, Swim.
"Watch out!" said the band's leader RM, who recently sustained an ankle injury during rehearsals. "You might get hurt like me."
However, he was carried around the stadium on a makeshift throne during a "meet the audience" segment, suggesting his torn ligament hasn't completely healed.
"It's been three weeks [since the injury] so the doctor said I can perform," he told fans from the stage.
"It's not that big of a deal. We just wanted to give it our all today."
The downpour didn't seem to dampen fans' spirits, either. Eager concert-goers arrived as early as 06:30 to reserve the best spots, taking selfies and sharing stories under a sea of umbrellas as queues snaked around the stadium.
'Soaked to my underwear'
The concert leaned heavily on the band's new album Arirang, which folds the melody and mythology of Korea's folk music into the band's hyperactive, experimental pop sound.
All but one of the band's new songs featured in the setlist,
It opened with a lone hooded figure running onto the stage holding a red flare as fans chanted "BTS, BTS, BTS".
As scores of dancers poured into the stadium, the band strode confidently onto the stage before launching into Hooligan, an incendiary rap track full of chopped-up strings and clashing swords that - somewhat ironically - featured RM calling for "a bigger mop".
That set the tone for the night, which concentrated on the tougher side of the BTS sound, favouring tracks like Mic Drop, Run BTS and FYA over the more melodic pop numbers that brought them international fame.
It gave the show a propulsive energy, with the septet sprinting up and down the compass-point catwalks that extended from the stage, surrounded by pyrotechnics, walls of flame and thousands of LED lights.
BTS's comeback in numbers
After an opening salvo of rap-centric tracks, Swim was moody and sultry, with flowing choreography that underscored its message of persevering in choppy waters.
There was also an unexpected outing for Not Today, a song dedicated to "all the underdogs in the world".
As the band sang about fighting injustice and corruption, they were surrounded by dancers in hockey masks, holding aloft fluorescent lights. It felt urgent and powerful - a marked departure from the frictionless fun of their last world tour.
Another major difference was the relative lack of choreography - with BTS concentrating more on firing up the crowd than the tightly-controlled dance moves fans have come to expect.
That may have been a result of the weather, but it also gave the concert an immediacy that more painstakingly scripted shows lack.
Towards the end of the show, there was even a moment where V and Jimin broke into an impromptu version of the dance routine for I Need U, much to the surprise and delight of their bandmates.
It was a little moment of connection (and, let's be honest, goofing around) that showcased the band's continued chemistry and affection for one another, even after all these years.
The main set ended with an extended version of Idol, the lead single from 2018's Love Yourself: Answer, during which the band climbed down from the stage and walked around the edges of the stadium as fans chanted the chorus from the rafters.
The encore was pure joy, with the English-language bops Dynamite and Butter cosying up to the nostalgic pop of 2019's Mikrokosmos.
All seven members took a moment to reflect on the show, with Jin calling it an "unforgettable moment" and Jungkook remarking "I made a good memory today".
"For four years, I couldn't see you and it was tough, but it's an honour that I got to see you again."
"More than anything, having all seven of us together is what matters most," added RM.
They wrapped up with another new song, Into The Sun, whose lyrical mantra - "I'll follow you into the sun" - is dedicated to their loyal fans.
The love was mutual.
"Their voices are so strong now and they looked amazing, wet hair and all," said one fan who'd tuned in to a live stream of the concert.
Others joked that they "should have paid for all three days" of the stream.
"My wallet is crying," joked another.
By Ulviyya Salmanli