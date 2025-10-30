Buckingham Palace announces that Prince Andrew will lose his "Prince" title

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that it is stripping Prince Andrew of his "prince" title.

“His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew,” the palace said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

News.Az