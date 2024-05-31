Bulgaria boosts gas imports from Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgaria imported 44.6 million cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan in March 2024, marking a 0.22 percent increase compared to the same period last year, News.Az reports citing Eurostat, the European Union's statistical office.

The total value of these imports decreased from 30.5 million euros to 23.8 million euros, reflecting a 28.2 percent decline.Bulgaria imported more than 920 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan in 2023 with total value of 311.5 million euros.Bulgaria commenced importing gas from Azerbaijan through the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector (IGB), which became operational on October 1, 2022. The contractual volume of gas supplies through this interconnector is 1 billion cubic meters per year, while the total capacity of the IGB stands at 3 billion cubic meters, expandable to 5 billion cubic meters annually.Azerbaijan supplies gas to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), a component of the Southern Gas Corridor, with a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters, expandable to 20 billion cubic meters per year.

News.Az