Bulgaria intends to stop purchasing Russian nuclear fuel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgaria is going to stop purchasing Russian nuclear fuel, with the material needed for energy production to be supplied to them by either the U.S. or France, News.Az reports citing TVP World.

The management of Bulgaria's only power plant in Kozloduy has announced that it is terminating its contract with a supplier of Russian nuclear fuel. The previously stored fuel will serve as a reserve for the plant.Installation into one of the units of the first batch of fuel supplied by the Americans began on Wednesday. According to representatives of the Kozloduy power plant, the material obtained from the United States would be at a similar price to Russian fuel.The Bulgarians are also negotiating with the French, who would supply fuel for other units.Breaking the deal with the Russians is another element of Bulgaria's efforts to gain independence from Russian energy supplies, having already ceased their purchasing of gas and oil.Bulgaria's only nuclear power plant supplies about one-third of the energy for the country of 6.5 million people.

News.Az