Bulgaria recalls ambassador from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krastin has been recalled to Sofia, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Monday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

“A humanitarian flight was organized from Moscow today. Our ambassador to Russia was on board. He returned to Sofia for consultations. Sixty-two more Bulgarian citizens were brought back by the humanitarian flight,” the Bulgarian PM said.

Petkov said he expects other NATO allies to take similar steps.

News.Az