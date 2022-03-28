Yandex metrika counter

Bulgaria recalls ambassador from Russia

  • World
  • Share
Bulgaria recalls ambassador from Russia

Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krastin has been recalled to Sofia, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Monday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

“A humanitarian flight was organized from Moscow today. Our ambassador to Russia was on board. He returned to Sofia for consultations. Sixty-two more Bulgarian citizens were brought back by the humanitarian flight,” the Bulgarian PM said.

Petkov said he expects other NATO allies to take similar steps.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      