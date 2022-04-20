Yandex metrika counter

Bulgarian president, Ukrainian FM discuss ways to restore peace in Ukraine

  • World
  • Share
Bulgarian president, Ukrainian FM discuss ways to restore peace in Ukraine

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Wednesday received a delegation headed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Sofia, News.Az reports.

The parties discussed ways to restore peace in Ukraine and development in the Black Sea region.

“President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev received me in Sofia today. We discussed ways to restore peace and development in the Black Sea region. We also agreed on the need to strengthen supply chains for agricultural products in order to sustain global food security,” Kuleba said on Twitter.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      