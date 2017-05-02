Bulgarian VP to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgarian Vice-President Iliana Iotova will participate in the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue on "Advancing Intercultural Dialogue – New avenues for

The Forum is organized in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), the Council of Europe, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), according to Trend.

At the Azerbaijani side’s proposal, the high-level meeting of international organizations and the ministerial meeting of the world forum will be held for the first time as part of the forum.

Around 40 sessions and events, covering human security, sustainable development, migration, intercultural and interreligious dialogue, fight against extremism, attitudes towards refugees and migrants, the role of youth and education in intercultural dialogue and food security will be held as part of the forum.

The forum will be organized for the fourth time within the Baku Process initiative, launched by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in 2008.

News.Az

News.Az