Bulk of oil imported by Ukraine accounts for Azerbaijan

Bulk of oil imported by Ukraine accounts for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January 2018, Azerbaijan exported oil worth $36.174 million to Ukraine, the Ukrainian media reported referring to data from the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.

Some 93.9 percent of oil supplies to Ukraine accounted for Azerbaijan, according to the report.

Azerbaijan is followed by Iran (4.8 percent), which exported oil worth $1.844 million to Ukraine, Russia (0.7 percent) - $0.277 million and other countries (0.6 percent) - $0.221 million, Trend reports.

In total, in January 2018, Ukraine imported crude oil and gas condensate worth $38.515 million, which is 57.3 percent more than in the same period last year.

Ukrtatnafta, an international oil refining company, signed an agreement with Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in late 2016 on the annual delivery of 1.3 million tons of Azerbaijani oil to the Kremenchug Refinery.

News.Az

News.Az