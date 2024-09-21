Bundestag members address Cabinet with query regarding Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bundestag members from the Alternative for Germany (AfG) faction have sent a written query to the federal government over Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk Region and its possible consequences, News.Az reports citing TASS.In the message uploaded to the German parliament’s website the authors pose a number of questions to the Cabinet. In particular they are asking "whether the government does not consider the use of German tanks against Russia and possibly in Russia to be problematic in light of the history of the Battle of Kursk in 1943, whether it awakens historical memories in Russia and could lead to escalation."Also, they would like to know whether the federal authorities had not been informed about the attack in advance, whether Bundeswehr specialists supported it, and if Ukrainian military personnel had been trained in Germany before it.The legislators are asking whether German weapons are used by the Ukrainian forces in their incursion into the Kursk Region. The MPs also want to know whether the German government had notified the authorities in Kiev that German weapons could only be used for defense purposes, and whether the Cabinet was aware of the war crimes committed by the Ukrainian military in the Kursk Region.

