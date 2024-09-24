Burkina Faso thwarts major security threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Burkina Faso's Security Minister Mahamadou Sana announced on national television Monday that a significant plot to destabilize the nation has been uncovered and successfully thwarted.

He said that Burkinabe civilians and servicemen living abroad, particularly in Ivory Coast, were trying to "destabilize Burkina Faso with the help of foreign powers," News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "We draw the attention of the Burkinabe public and the international community to the fact that persons residing in Ivory Coast have been involved in subversive activities against our country. Thanks to the constant surveillance of their activities, we have been able to thwart several attempts at destabilization," the minister said. He also promised that "audio recordings of Burkina Faso businessmen and civilians involved in the destabilization plot will soon be made public."According to him, these people recently paid terrorist groups to attack the presidential palace of Koulouba, a military drone base, an airport, and to carry out attacks near Mangodara from neighboring Ivory Coast.Sana listed Burkina Faso's former foreign ministers Djibrill Bassole and Alpha Barry, ex-Dori mayor Aziz Diallo, former Burkina Faso interim president Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, ex-head of the Independent National Electoral Commission Newton Ahmed Barry and others among the initiators of the plot and planned attacks.The minister pointed out that all these people "were actively involved in subversion against Burkina Faso, in propaganda and destabilization operations.".

News.Az