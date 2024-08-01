News.az
Burkina Faso
Tag:
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso says plot to kill leader Traoré foiled
07 Jan 2026-14:50
Four African countries removed from global money-laundering 'grey list'
25 Oct 2025-02:16
Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali to leave the ICC, strengthening ties with Russia
23 Sep 2025-21:25
Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger withdraw from ICC Rome Statute
23 Sep 2025-09:08
Burkina Faso parliament votes to ban homosexual acts
02 Sep 2025-20:46
Burkina Faso expels senior UN official
19 Aug 2025-22:25
About 50 soldiers were killed in a militant attack on a base in Burkina Faso
30 Jul 2025-06:10
Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso set to form joint counterterrorism force
03 Apr 2025-17:44
Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso officially withdraw from ECOWAS regional bloc
29 Jan 2025-13:24
Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger put armies on maximum alert
23 Dec 2024-08:59
