Bus crash kills 9 in South Africa

At least nine people have been killed in a bus crash in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province on Tuesday, according to local emergency services.

“Sadly there have been 9 fatalities. 60 patients have been treated by paramedics. All patients have been transported to hospital,” the KZN Emergency Medical Services said on Twitter, according to Anadolu Agency.

Private ambulance emergency group Netcare 911 also confirmed that multiple passengers had sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe and have been transported to hospital.

Netcare 911 Spokesman Shaun Herbst told local broadcaster eNCA that initial reports from the scene of the accident indicate that the bus was travelling to the northbound direction when the driver passed the barrier and then lost control of the vehicle and went into the southbound lane.

According to reports, the bus was heading to Johannesburg.

