China shop explosion leaves 2 dead, 13 injured
Photo: CNN
An explosion occurred at a street-facing shop on Friday in northeast China's Liaoning Province, leaving two people dead and 13 others slightly injured, according to local fire authorities.
The blast, caused by a suspected liquefied gas cylinder leak, took place at 6:42 a.m. at the shop in a residential building in Benxi City. The shop covers about 35 square meters, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.
The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
By Faig Mahmudov