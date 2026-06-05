+ ↺ − 16 px

Veteran actor James Handy, known for roles in films like Top Gun: Maverick, Arachnophobia, and Jumanji, was killed by his girlfriend’s son on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say that a 911 caller, later confirmed to be Gledhill, told the dispatcher, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin”, News.az reports.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Handy, 81, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to the chest in the front yard of a residence in Los Angeles’s Tarzana neighborhood. Fire department paramedics transported Handy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

When police responded to the scene, Gledhill waved down officers, telling them he was the one responsible for Handy’s wounds. The LAPD said that Gledhill lives at the residence with his mother, who was Handy’s girlfriend.

Gledhill was booked in the Van Nuys Jail on a charge of murder, and his bail is set at $2 million. Handy played a number of roles across film and television, playing a bartender in Top Gun: Maverick, as well as the county coroner, Milton Briggs, in 1990’s Arachnophobia. He also appeared in series such as 9-1-1 and NCIS: Los Angeles.

News.Az