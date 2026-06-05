Yandex metrika counter

Explosion hits Oman's Mina al Fahal terminal, oil loading suspended

  • Economics
  • Share
Explosion hits Oman's Mina al Fahal terminal, oil loading suspended
Photo: CNN

Oman's Mina al Fahal terminal has ​suspended oil loading following an ‌explosion near its single-buoy mooring (SBM) berths, two people familiar with the ​matter said on Friday.

The ​explosion occurred between SBM 1 ⁠and 2 berths due ​to an alleged drone attack, they ​said, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

It was not immediately clear when the attack took place.


Several supertankers ​were seen anchored off the ​port on Friday, shipping data from ‌LSEG ⁠showed.

The terminal could not be immediately reached for comment outside office hours.

Iranian state media on ​Wednesday ​reported that Tehran ⁠targeted a U.S. military ship hosting a "control ​and command center" while ​it ⁠was approaching Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman, ⁠which ​the U.S. Central Command ​has denied.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      