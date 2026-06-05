Explosion hits Oman's Mina al Fahal terminal, oil loading suspended

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Oman's Mina al Fahal terminal has ​suspended oil loading following an ‌explosion near its single-buoy mooring (SBM) berths, two people familiar with the ​matter said on Friday.

The ​explosion occurred between SBM 1 ⁠and 2 berths due ​to an alleged drone attack, they ​said, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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It was not immediately clear when the attack took place.



Several supertankers ​were seen anchored off the ​port on Friday, shipping data from ‌LSEG ⁠showed.

The terminal could not be immediately reached for comment outside office hours.

Iranian state media on ​Wednesday ​reported that Tehran ⁠targeted a U.S. military ship hosting a "control ​and command center" while ​it ⁠was approaching Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman, ⁠which ​the U.S. Central Command ​has denied.

News.Az