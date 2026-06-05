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Taiwan, China coast guards in renewed standoff at top of South China Sea

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Taiwan, China coast guards in renewed standoff at top of South China Sea
Photo: CNN

The Taiwanese and Chinese Coast Guards were engaged in another tense standoff near the strategically located Pratas Islands at the top ​of the South China Sea on Friday, Taiwan said, the second ‌time in a fortnight that this has happened.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, a position the government in Taipei rejects. China has pressured Taiwan ​by increasing its military presence around the island over the past ​five years, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Lying roughly between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong, the ⁠Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands are seen by some security experts as vulnerable to ​Chinese attack due to their distance - more than 400 km (250 miles) - from ​Taiwan island.

Taiwan's Coast Guard said that on Friday morning, it spotted a Chinese coast guard ship which then "forced its way" into restricted waters around the Pratas after speeding ​up and making a sharp turn while disregarding warnings from the Taiwan ​ship.

The two ships are still in a "standoff" and are engaged in "intense verbal exchanges," the ‌Coast ⁠Guard said.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan's Coast Guard said the Chinese ship is trying to create the false impression that China has jurisdiction over the waters around the Pratas.

"This ​not only undermines ​the status quo ⁠of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, but also makes China a troublemaker in cross-strait and regional ​affairs," it added in a statement. "Taiwan's maritime sovereignty must ​not be ⁠challenged."

The last time this happened was almost two weeks ago, when the Chinese ship ended up leaving.
The Pratas, an atoll which is also a Taiwanese national ⁠park, is ​only lightly defended by Taiwan and its ​Coast Guard has that responsibility rather than the military.

In January, Taiwan said a Chinese reconnaissance ​drone briefly flew over the Pratas.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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