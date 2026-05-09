The 5-minute charge: BYD launches Linghui e9 flagship sedan

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Linghui, a commercial mobility-focused sub-brand under BYD Company, has officially launched its new flagship C-segment electric sedan, the Linghui e9, targeting the ride-hailing and fleet market.

The new model was introduced with an official price range starting from 150,800 yuan (around $22,170) to 169,800 yuan, positioning it as a competitively priced option for commercial operators, News.Az reports, citing Cnevpost.

The Linghui e9 marks the second model in the brand’s lineup following the Linghui e7, reflecting BYD’s broader strategy to develop dedicated vehicles for fleet services without impacting the premium positioning of its main passenger car brand.

Built on the architecture of BYD’s Han sedan, the e9 measures 4,995 mm in length with a 2,920 mm wheelbase, offering a spacious design suited for high-frequency urban transport operations.

A key highlight of the vehicle is its integration of BYD’s second-generation Blade Battery and advanced flash charging technology. The system allows the battery to charge from 10% to 70% in just five minutes, significantly improving turnaround times for commercial fleets.

The company also claims that even in extreme cold conditions of minus 30°C, charging time increases by only around three minutes compared to normal temperatures, enhancing operational reliability in harsh environments.

The Linghui e9 offers two single-motor configurations with outputs of 135 kW and 150 kW, and provides a driving range of up to 605 km depending on the version.

It is also equipped with BYD’s “God’s Eye” advanced driver assistance system, featuring 26 high-precision sensors and supporting highway navigation-assisted driving functions.

To attract fleet buyers, Linghui is offering incentives including zero-down-payment financing plans and up to 12 months of free charging or waived fees at flash charging stations for selected customers.

The launch highlights BYD’s continued push into specialized commercial EV segments as competition intensifies in China’s rapidly expanding electric mobility market.

News.Az