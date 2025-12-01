ByteDance launches AI voice assistant on ZTE smartphones in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese tech giant ByteDance has unveiled an AI voice assistant for smartphones, debuting on ZTE’s Nubia M153 model.

Powered by ByteDance’s Doubao large language model, the assistant enables voice commands for tasks such as finding content and booking tickets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The tool will later expand to phones from other manufacturers. Competing with Huawei and Xiaomi’s AI features, ByteDance emphasized it has no plans to produce its own devices and is negotiating with multiple phone makers. ZTE shares jumped 10% following the announcement, aided by recent 5G contracts in Vietnam.

