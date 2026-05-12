Calbee temporarily switches snack packaging to black and white amid ink supply disruptions

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Japanese snack maker Calbee will temporarily replace the colorful packaging of some of its best-known products with black-and-white designs due to supply disruptions affecting materials used in printing ink.

The Tokyo-based company said it will use only two ink colors for the packaging of 14 products, including Potato Chips, Kappa Ebisen shrimp-flavored snacks and Frugra breakfast cereal. The updated packages are expected to appear in stores starting May 25, News.Az reports, citing The Standard.

According to Calbee, the decision was made to maintain stable product shipments amid unstable supplies of certain raw materials caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Printing ink depends on naphtha, a petroleum-derived material. Japan imports around 40 percent of its naphtha from the Middle East, making manufacturers vulnerable to supply risks during regional tensions that affect energy and raw material markets.

The temporary design change marks a noticeable shift for Calbee products, especially its Potato Chips, which are widely recognized for bright packaging with vivid orange, yellow and other colorful backgrounds.

The company said the measure is temporary but did not specify when the original full-color packaging will return.

News.Az