Suspect in France attack plot allegedly targeted Louvre

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A 27-year-old man suspected of plotting a violent attack reportedly considered targeting the Louvre Museum and Jewish communities in Paris, according to French authorities and media reports.

The suspect was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of planning an attack and attempting to join the Islamic State group in Syria or Mozambique, a source close to the investigation said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While no specific final target was confirmed, investigators believe the suspect had previously explored potential plans involving the Louvre and Jewish areas in Paris’s 16th arrondissement.

The case has drawn renewed attention to security concerns surrounding major cultural landmarks in France, particularly after last year’s high-profile burglary at the Louvre in which jewelry valued at around $102 million was stolen, exposing vulnerabilities at the museum.

Authorities also noted a broader rise in antisemitic incidents across France and Europe following the outbreak of the Israel–Hamas war in October 2023 and the subsequent conflict in Gaza.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials have not confirmed whether the suspect had obtained weapons or made concrete operational plans before his arrest.

News.Az