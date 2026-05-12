Sweden arrests two suspects over alleged sanctions breach linked to Russia

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Sweden’s Security Service has arrested two men suspected of illegally supplying advanced engineering equipment to Russia, equipment believed to be used in the war against Ukraine.

In a statement to Reuters, Deputy Head of Operations Christopher Wedelin said the suspects are accused of bypassing European Union sanctions in order to export restricted equipment to Russia. Investigators believe the components were intended to support Russia’s military industry, News.Az reports, citing Militarny.

Wedelin stated that Russia’s defense sector remains heavily dependent on foreign technology, including products manufactured in Sweden, which has led Moscow to seek covert channels to obtain restricted equipment from abroad.

Swedish authorities carried out raids at multiple locations in Stockholm, as well as in southern and western parts of the country, in order to gather evidence connected to the investigation.

According to court documents, the suspects include a Swedish citizen and a Turkish citizen, both of whom were residing in Sweden at the time of their arrest.

A Stockholm court approved the detention of the first suspect on May 8, while a pre-trial detention hearing for the second suspect was held on May 11.

News.Az