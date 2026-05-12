Satellite firm SES sees aviation boost drive revenue jump

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Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES reported a sharp rise in first-quarter revenue, driven largely by growing demand for inflight connectivity services used by airlines.

The company said revenue reached 847 million euros ($996 million), marking an 80% increase year-on-year at constant currency, in line with market expectations. SES also signed 306 million euros in new contracts and renewals during the quarter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A key driver of growth was its aviation segment, which continues to expand as airlines increasingly adopt high-speed internet services for passengers. SES said its inflight connectivity systems are now installed on nearly 600 aircraft worldwide, supporting millions of passengers with internet access during flights.

CEO Adel Al-Saleh said the aviation division had secured commitments for more than 40 long-haul aircraft operated by Japan Airlines. SES also advanced cooperation with Boeing toward integrating its multi-orbit connectivity systems into aircraft production lines.

Beyond aviation, SES highlighted progress in European infrastructure projects, including an extension of its EGNOS satellite navigation service agreement with the European Union’s space agency through 2030. The system supports precision navigation for aviation and other critical services across Europe.

The company is also working on the EU-backed IRIS² satellite programme, aimed at building a sovereign European space-based communications network. SES said it is collaborating with the European Commission to finalize technical requirements, costs, and delivery timelines.

Despite broader challenges in the satellite sector, SES said it remains confident in its outlook, citing strong demand for connectivity services across aviation and government infrastructure markets.

News.Az