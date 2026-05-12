Gunman opens fire on traffic in Cambridge, two seriously hurt - VIDEO

Gunman opens fire on traffic in Cambridge, two seriously hurt - VIDEO

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Two people were critically injured after a gunman opened fire “erratically” into traffic along a busy riverfront road in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon, according to local authorities.

Police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Tyler Brown of Boston. Officials said he was taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement and a licensed armed civilian who intervened during the attack, News.Az reports, citing the NY Times.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, a state trooper and a former U.S. Marine who was legally carrying a firearm ran toward the shooter as drivers fled the area near Memorial Drive, close to the Charles River.

The suspect allegedly fired an assault-style rifle into moving traffic, striking multiple vehicles and injuring two men in separate cars. Authorities said the trooper’s vehicle was also hit during the exchange.

Officials said the gunfire lasted only minutes, but caused widespread panic along the heavily traveled road near Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

At least a dozen vehicles were damaged, and witnesses described people abandoning cars and taking cover under vehicles as shots were fired. Video footage showed the suspect walking along the street while firing repeatedly.

The suspect, who was also wounded in the shootout, faces charges including armed assault with intent to murder. Authorities said no motive has yet been established.

Officials credited the rapid response of law enforcement and the armed civilian for preventing further casualties, noting the attacker fired dozens of rounds in a short period of time.

News.Az