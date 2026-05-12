Iran executes man over alleged militant group membership

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Iran has executed Abdoljalil Shahbakhsh on Tuesday over accusations of armed rebellion, including attacks on police sites and membership in a militant group operating in Sistan-Baluchestan province.

The report said Shahbakhsh had been arrested during what authorities described as counterterrorism operations in eastern Iran. He was accused of taking part in armed activities against security forces, News.Az reports, citing APA.

The judiciary-affiliated outlet also stated that he had left Iran illegally around six years ago and received military training in a neighboring country before returning.

News.Az