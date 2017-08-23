California Armenian gets life in prison for 5-year-old son killing

California Armenian gets life in prison for 5-year-old son killing

California Armenian who pleaded guilty to killing his 5-year-old son Aramazd was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison, LA Times reported.

Boy’s mother reported him missing on April 22, after his father, with whom she shares custody, failed to show up to their arranged meeting point to drop off their son.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was found unresponsive in Arroyo Park early morning on April 22, a short distance from his vehicle. The toddler, however, was not with his father at that time.

The body was later foound near Lake Cacuma in Santa-Barbara.

News.Az

